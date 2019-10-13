Hockenson cleared the concussion protocol, making him eligible to play Monday at Green Bay.

The Lions indicated Hockenson was closing in on the final step of the protocol with full practices Friday and Saturday. After meeting with an independent neurologist, he'll be back just in time to take on the NFC North leaders. Unfortunately for Hockenson, he'll be facing a Packers defense that has allowed the third-fewest yards per catch (8.2) to tight ends this season.

