Hockenson (concussion) participated in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson remains under concussion protocol but was able to run routes and take part in a ball-security drill wearing full pads. The Lions will release the team's first injury report of the week Thursday in advance of Monday's game against Green Bay.

