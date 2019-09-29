Play

Hockenson is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Hockenson left the contest after an attempted hurdle gone wrong. Assuming he's diagnosed with a head injury, he'll have plenty of time to recover for the Lions' next game (Oct. 14 in Green Bay) with the team heading into a Week 5 bye.

