Hockenson (concussion) will practice Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Hockenson was listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated injury report. This doesn't, however, mean that the tight end has cleared concussion protocol. Look for confirmation on that once the Lions release their final injury report of the week, but all signs are pointing towards Hockenson suiting up Monday night.

