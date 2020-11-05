Hockenson (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The tight end took a step up after being limited in Wednesday's session, clearing up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game in Minnesota. With at least a touchdown or 50-plus receiving yards in each of his seven games this season, Hockenson has been a consistent fantasy producer for his managers. He'll draw a juicy matchup versus a suspect Vikings pass defense this weekend, though Hockenson may have to catch passes from Chase Daniel, who would start at quarterback if Matthew Stafford isn't able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list when first eligible Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Sees double-digit targets•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Late TD proves to be difference•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Catches short touchdown•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Finds end zone on quiet day•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Unaffected by Golladay's return•