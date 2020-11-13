Hockenson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Hockenson was a mid-week addition to the injury report, albeit with the same toe issue that limited his practice participation last week. He was held out of Thursday's practice entirely, before returning Friday as a limited participant. There hasn't been any suggestion the injury is serious, but fantasy managers would be wise to check back when the Lions release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 ET kickoff Sunday.