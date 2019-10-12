Hockenson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.

Hockenson was able to practice without limitations both Friday and Saturday, but he'll still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play Monday. This may end up being a game-time call when the inactives are released 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hockenson's unable to go, Jesse James figures to be the Lions' No. 1 tight end.

