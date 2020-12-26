Hockenson caught four of six targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford hurt his ankle on Detroit's first drive, and the combination of Chase Daniel and David Blough guided the offense to zero points, leading to underwhelming performances from all of the team's skill position players. This was the fifth-lowest yardage total of Hockenson's breakout sophomore season, but the tight end has been held to fewer than 25 yards in consecutive games heading into next week's season finale against Minnesota.