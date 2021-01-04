Hockenson caught three of three targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

Hockenson's numbers are a little disappointing given the mouthwatering matchup, but he still tied for third on the team in targets on a day during which Marvin Jones stole the show with eight catches for 180 yards and two scores on 11 looks. Hockenson will now turn the page on a highly successful sophomore campaign that saw the 2019 first-round pick grab 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games after recording 32 catches for 367 yards and two scores in 12 games as a rookie. While Hockenson has yet to flash the upside that makes Travis Kelce and George Kittle such valuable fantasy assets at the tight end position, the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old who will be going to his first Pro Bowl this winter.