Hockenson (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hockenson began the week with two straight limited practices, but he managed to upgrade to a full session Wednesday. The top tight end get have the benefit of Matthew Stafford (thumb) under center Thursday, and with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) both ruled out he could draw increased target volume versus Houston.