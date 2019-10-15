Hockenson caught four of six targets for 21 yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

The bright side is that Hockenson showed no signs of a concussion and he ultimately finished second on the team in targets behind Kenny Golladay (9). The flip side is that the rookie's inability to translate his usage into production was no fault but his own. Not only did Hockenson fail to extend a goal-line screen pass to the end zone early on, but he later dropped another potential touchdown in the corner of the end zone despite securing the ball all the way until he hit the ground. Fantasy owners looking for the tight end to repeat his Week 1 production probably shouldn't hold their breath when the Lions play host to a stout Vikings defense in Week 7.