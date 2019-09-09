Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Record-setting debut in tie game
Hockenson caught six of nine passes for 131 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Anyone who wrote off Hockenson because of the "tight ends aren't productive as rookies" narrative needs to quickly reconsider the potential Hockenson provides in the stat sheet. Right out of the gate, the Iowa product saw more targets than any Lions receiver averaged per-game in 2018 and he proceeded to translate that workload into the highest receiving total by any tight in his first career game since the 1970 merger (topping the 103 yards Will Dissly collected last season). Hockenson will look to keep it up in Week 2 against a Chargers team that won't have safety Derwin James (foot) available to play.
