Hockenson (ankle) was still using a scooter to get around in late December, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

There hasn't been any substantiative update on Hockenson's recovery from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in late November. His continued use of a scooter a full month later suggests he had surgery, but neither player nor team has provided confirmation. The eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft finished his rookie season with 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games, struggling to make an impact after his 6-131-1 explosion Week 1 at Arizona. Hockenson was limited to 4.7 yards per target after the opener, including 3.4 YPT in his four games without Matthew Stafford (back) in the lineup. Stafford and Hockenson should both have time to get healthy before Week 1 of 2020.