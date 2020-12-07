Hockenson caught seven of his nine targets for 84 yards during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Bears.

Hockenson was a vital contributor in crunch time, recording three receptions for 33 yards (on five targets) during the fourth quarter. This isn't the first occasion this season the second-year tight end has delivered in the clutch, as he also recorded a game-tying touchdown Week 7 against the Falcons as time expired in regulation. He's posted 242 receiving yards on 16 receptions over his past three games, as the Lions prepare to host the Packers in Week 14. Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Eagles tight ends posted seven catches for 97 yards against Green Bay on Sunday.