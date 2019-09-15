Hockenson caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

A week after making headlines in the season opener, Hockenson crashed back down to Earth and ultimately finished with six fewer targets than last week and one less than Jesse James. It was interesting that the rookie wasn't used more against a team dealing with injuries at the safety position, but pretty much every Lions receiver took a clear backseat to Kenny Golladay in this one. Hockenson will look to get back on track next Sunday against an Eagles team that let the 35-year-old Vernon Davis find the end zone in Week 1.