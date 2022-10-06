Hockenson (hip) took part in practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Among Lions skill-position players that didn't mix into drills Wednesday, Hockenson, DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) got back on the field, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Quintez Cephus (foot) did not. Hockenson's activity level won't be known until the team posts its second injury report of Week 5 prep, but his return to practice is a positive sign in advance of Sunday's game at New England.