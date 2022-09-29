Hockenson (foot) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Hockenson sat out Wednesday's session due to the foot issue, but his ability to take some reps Thursday seemingly puts him in good position to suit up this weekend against the Seahawks. The availability of other key targets in Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder/shoulder) is less certain, and Hockenson could be in store for more involvement in the passing game than usual if any of those three players aren't available Sunday. Through three games, Hockenson is averaging 27.3 receiving yards on six targets per contest.
