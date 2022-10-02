Hockenson secured eight of 12 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns while also securing a two-point conversion pass in the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

With the Lions down valued short-to-mid-range targets D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), along with DJ Chark (ankle), Hockenson unsurprisingly logged a season high in targets. However, it's what he managed to do with them that stood out, especially considering the talented tight end hadn't topped four receptions or 38 yards in any of the first three games of the season. Hockenson got loose for a 32-yard score in the first quarter, then added the two-point conversion grab early in the fourth following a Josh Reynolds TD and made his final trip to the end zone on a four-yard touchdown catch with 5:26 remaining. The 2019 first-round pick also had a game-long 81-yard catch and run in the second half, making it a career-best day overall. Hockenson will aim to carry over some of the massive Week 4 momentum into a Week 5 road battle against the Patriots, although if even just St. Brown returns, the former's target volume could certainly take a hit.