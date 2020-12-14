Hockenson caught six of 11 targets for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

With Kenny Golladay (hip) still out and Detroit playing from behind most of the day, Hockenson was busy and saw a new season-high in targets. The Packers didn't let him do much with those opportunities, though, and Hockenson's touchdown came on a designed shovel pass from one yard out. While the potential absence of Matthew Stafford (ribs) in Week 15 is not good news for the young tight end, a downgrade in quarterback play isn't the end of the world for a top-shelf talent like Hockenson against a Titans defense that has given up the fourth-most yards per target to tight ends (8.1) in 2020.