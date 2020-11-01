Hockenson caught seven of 10 targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Hockenson saw the second-most targets of his young career in a game where he served as a quality safety valve for quarterback Matthew Stafford. While the exit of top receiver Kenny Golladay (hips) likely had something to do with his increased workload, Hockenson has been a steady contributor all season and drawing double-digit targets is certainly within his range of outcomes even on days where Golladay stays healthy. Regardless of Golladay's health, Hockenson should remain a solid option at a thin fantasy position when Detroit takes on a poor Vikings defense in Week 9.