Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Snagged by Lions
The Lions selected Hockenson in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, eighth overall.
The Iowa product is the most complete tight end prospect since at least O.J. Howard. Hockenson also fills a major need for the Lions. He entered the year as the supposed backup tight end to Noah Fant before exploding for 49 catches, 760 yards, and six touchdowns on 66 targets. Unlike Eric Ebron, whom the Lions took in 2014 with the 10th overall selection, Hockenson enters the NFL as a polished blocker as well, which will keep him on the field as an every-down player. Hockenson can work in-line or flexed out into the slot.
