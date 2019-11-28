Play

Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as active Thursday versus the Bears.

After showing up Saturday on the practice report with a shoulder injury, Hockenson now will play two games in the span of five days. With undrafted rookie David Blough under center, Hockenson may be called upon to block more often than not against a tough Bears front seven. Moreover, Hockenson may split reps with fellow tight ends Jesse James and Logan Thomas, though the latter (a college quarterback) may be the emergency QB option due to Jeff Driskel's sore hamstring.

