Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at Washington.

In the same game in which he suffered a concussion Week 4 against the Chiefs, Hockenson fell hard on his right shoulder while attempting to hurdle a defender. He didn't miss any game action due to the Lions' ensuing bye, but his status for Sunday's game came into question Saturday, when he curiously was added to the injury report with a shoulder injury. Hockenson will be available to the offense but may yield reps to fellow tight ends Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

