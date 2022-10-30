Hockenson secured three of four targets for 80 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Hockenson's yardage total paced the Lions on the afternoon and was largely the result of a game-long 58-yard grab in the first quarter on a drive that culminated in a D'Andre Swift touchdown reception. Hockenson's tally through the air was also his second highest of the season, and he's recorded multiple catches in six of his first seven games. He'll aim to play an integral role once again against the Packers in a Week 9 NFC North home clash.