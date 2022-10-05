Hockenson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury.
The Lions were without running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle) in Week 4 against the Seahawks, and Hockenson benefitted mightily, gathering in eight of 12 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The aforementioned trio of players joined Hockenson on the sideline Wednesday, while Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) also didn't practice. Considering the uncertainty in the skill-position ranks, Hockenson could be in line for another huge workload Sunday at New England, but first he'll have to practice and get rid of his injury designation.