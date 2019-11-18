Hockenson caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

It's interesting that Hockenson wasn't in the starting lineup even though Detroit opened the game in a two-tight-end formation, but the rookie nonetheless wound up with his second-highest snap share of the season before the final whistle. The issue for him Sunday was that he just didn't see many passes come his way, as Hockenson also finished the game having seen his second-fewest targets of the year. There's optimism for a modest bounce-back effort in Week 12 against Washington, but it's hard to imagine there being much upside for Hockenson as long as Matthew Stafford (back) is out of service.