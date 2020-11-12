Hockenson (toe) did not practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hockenson wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, a hint that he may have sustained his toe issue during weekly practices. The extent of his participation during Friday's session should shed light on Hockenson's chances of suiting up against Washington, but for the time being question marks surround the second-year tight end's availability. With Kenny Golladay (hip) trending in the wrong direction for Week 10, and absence on Hockenson's part could leave Detroit's pass catching corps depleted of two of its top options.
