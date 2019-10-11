Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Trending in right direction
Head coach Matt Patricia indicated Friday morning that Hockenson (concussion) is trending toward playing in the Lions' Monday night matchup with the Packers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hockenson still has a few steps to go in the concussion protocol, but Patricia indicated Hockenson has been able to take part in all drills at practice, which indicates the Lions are preparing as if he will play Monday night. Hockenson's status for Week 6 will not be officially revealed until Saturday, and a final call on his availability may not come until after that, but fantasy players have reason to believe he will be good to go coming out of the Lions' Week 5 bye.
