Hockenson caught two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington.

Hockenson had been a model of consistency at a weak fantasy position all year, but he was exposed by a Washington unit that entered the game allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. Perhaps the toe injury that popped up Thursday slowed him down, but there also seemed to be a clear Lions gameplan to feed running back D'Andre Swift and Marvin Jones ended up seeing a season-high 10 targets. Hockenson will look to rebound in Week 11 against a declining Panthers defense that is allowing the seventh-highest completion rate in 2020.