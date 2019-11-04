Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Unable to return to game
Hockenson never returned to Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders after he was evaluated for a potential concussion in the fourth quarter, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions didn't have any update after the game, with coach Matt Patricia unable to confirm that Hockenson officially was diagnosed with the injury. The rookie tight end previously suffered a concussion Week 4 against the Chiefs, returning to action after a Week 5 bye. Jesse James and Logan Thomas would be line for more snaps if Hockenson isn't available Week 10 in Chicago.
