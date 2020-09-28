Hockenson caught four of seven targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory over Arizona.

Hockenson remained a focal point in the passing game despite the return of Golladay, who tied with Hockenson for the team lead in targets. As only one tight end in the league (Noah Fant) currently has a higher passer rating when targeted than Hockenson's gaudy measure of 155.8, per Pro Football Focus, there's a case to be made that Hockenson should be more involved going forward. However, there could also be more days when the Lions opt to pound the rock 22 times with Adrian Peterson, whose heavy usage at the expense of second-round pick D'Andre Swift suggests Detroit was trying to stick to the running game. The chances of the Lions being able to control the clock in Week 4 seem low against a Saints team that has allowed the fifth-fewest yards per carry in the league through three weeks.