Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Viewed as 'mold-breaker'
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Hockenson could be a "mold-breaker" as a rookie tight end, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bevell is referring to the well-publicized tendency for rookie tight ends to struggle in their first season -- presumably due to a steep learning curve that generally involves a combination of learning to block defensive ends 30-plus pounds heavier and out-maneuver defensive backs 30-plus pounds lighter than the typical tight end. After getting an initial look at Hockenson during the first few weeks of offseason practices, it seems Bevell believes the No. 7 overall pick is already skilled enough as both a blocker and receiver to buck that trend. Hockenson's performance at Iowa last year coupled with his pre-draft workout numbers certainly support that belief. The bigger issue for Hockenson is likely the presence of Jesse James, who signed a lucrative four-year, $22.6 million contract with the Lions this offseason and could also have a large role in Bevell's offense in 2019.
