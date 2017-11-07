Jones secured both of his two targets for 29 yards during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.

Jones' workload paled in comparison to what he saw the previous two weeks when he saw 17 combined targets. This happened even with Kenny Golladay (hamstring) still on the sidelines. When Golladay does eventually return, Jones' workload figures to become even more inconsistent. He isn't worth lineup consideration despite an appealing matchup with the Browns in Week 10.