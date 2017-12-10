Lions' T.J. Lang: Active Sunday
Lang (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Lang was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning in limited fashion on Friday. Despite his injury, he'll be expected to see his typical role along the offensive line, since he's played through the ailment for multiple weeks now.
