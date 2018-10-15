Lang (concussion) has shown signs of improvement and could play in Week 7, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lang suffered a concussion in Week 4 that has only sidelined him for one game thanks to the Lions' Week 6 bye. He's reportedly no longer experiencing any fogginess and he's expected to pass the required baseline tests this week. If he's able to clear the protocol he'll be expected to play in Sunday's game against Miami.