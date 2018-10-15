Lions' T.J. Lang: Concussion symptoms improving
Lang (concussion) has shown signs of improvement and could play in Week 7, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lang suffered a concussion in Week 4 that has only sidelined him for one game thanks to the Lions' Week 6 bye. He's reportedly no longer experiencing any fogginess and he's expected to pass the required baseline tests this week. If he's able to clear the protocol he'll be expected to play in Sunday's game against Miami.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6