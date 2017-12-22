Lang (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Lang's been playing through an undisclosed foot injury for the past month, but it hadn't forced him to miss any time until he was removed from last Sunday's game against the Bears. He subsequently failed to practice in any capacity this week and seems likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by Don Barclay.

