Lions' T.J. Lang: Draws questionable tag
Lang (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Lang missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned Friday in a limited capacity. His potential absence would further weaken an offensive line that won't have starting center Travis Swanson (knee) available to play.
