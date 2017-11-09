Lang is in concussion protocol after symptoms surfaced late in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lang actually finished most of Wednesday's practice with no issues, and after originally being listed on the injury report with an illness, he'll now have to go through the league's concussion protocol. Dealing with concussion symptoms this late in the week certainly won't bode well for the lineman, but consider him day-to-day until the team can provide another update on his status.