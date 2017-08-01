Lang (hip) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I definitely felt rusty football wise, but couldn't ask for better health right now. It's probably the best I've felt in five years to start training camp," Lang said.

Lang underwent hip surgery in January and missed the entirety of the Lions' offseason program. Now healthy, the coaches wasted no time inserting him as the first-string right guard.