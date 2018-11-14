Lang (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Lang missed two consecutive games due to lingering hip and neck issues, and has ultimately been placed on injured reserve. The free agency acquisition spent the majority of the 2018 season playing through various injuries, and only played six games with the Lions this year. He still has one year remaining in his three-year contract with Detroit. Expect Kenny Wiggins to slot into the starting right guard role for the foreseeable future.