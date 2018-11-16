Lions' T.J. Lang: Neck injury not career-threatening
Lang (neck) is not considered to be dealing with a career-threatening injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Given how serious neck injuries can be in some instances, Lang seems to have dodged a bullet, and it's perfectly reasonable to expect him back in uniform in 2019. However, whether that will be in a Lions uniform or otherwise is up in the air, as Lang will be entering his age-32 season and Detroit can save roughly $9 million by releasing him after the league year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...