Lang (neck) is not considered to be dealing with a career-threatening injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Given how serious neck injuries can be in some instances, Lang seems to have dodged a bullet, and it's perfectly reasonable to expect him back in uniform in 2019. However, whether that will be in a Lions uniform or otherwise is up in the air, as Lang will be entering his age-32 season and Detroit can save roughly $9 million by releasing him after the league year.