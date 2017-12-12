Lions' T.J. Lang: Not practicing Tuesday
Lang (foot) is not practicing Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Lang has sat out practices in each of the last two weeks, but he has still managed to be active for each of the last two games, so there shouldn't be much concern regarding the offensive lineman's health.
