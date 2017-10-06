Lions' T.J. Lang: Questionable for Sunday
Lang (back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Lang suffered this injury in Week 4 against the Vikings, but he toughed it out and finished the game. If he's unable to play, though, expect Tim Lelito to step in at right guard.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Still rehabbing hip injury•
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Full participant in training camp•
-
Packers' T.J. Lang being evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers head into Week 17 against the Lions fairly healthy•
-
Packers enter Week 16 relatively healthy•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...