Lang (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lang's only practice this week was a limited session on Thursday after not missing an offensive snap in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers. The 30-year-old is far from 100 percent, but will likely try and fight through the injury regardless against the Saints on Sunday.

