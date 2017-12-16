Lions' T.J. Lang: Questionable to return
Lang is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Bears due to a foot injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Plagued by injuries all season, Lang's most-recent concern seems to have flared up. As long as Lang is sidelined, expect Don Barclay to slot in at right guard.
