Lions' T.J. Lang: Ruled out Week 6
Lang (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Lang was able to play through the back injury in Week 5, but the issue will keep him sidelined Sunday as the Lions may be forced to insert Tim Lelito into the starting lineup at guard.
