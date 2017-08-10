Lions' T.J. Lang: Still rehabbing hip injury
Lang sat out Thursday's practice as he continues to rehab from offseason hip surgery, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lang has missed five of the Lions' 10 total training camp practices thus far, though it isn't certain if the team has simply been holding him out as a precaution.
