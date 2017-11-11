Lions' T.J. Lang: Will not play Sunday
Lang (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Lang did not practice after entering the concussion protocol after feeling concussion-like symptoms Wednesday. Former Packer Don Barclay may be asked to step up in Lang's absence Sunday.
