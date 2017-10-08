Lions' T.J. Lang: Will play Sunday
Lang (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Lang played through his back injury against Minnesota last week and was able to participate in practice this week. Though he may not be 100 percent, he should be expected to tough it out as one of the team's top offensive lineman.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Still rehabbing hip injury•
-
Lions' T.J. Lang: Full participant in training camp•
-
Packers' T.J. Lang being evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers head into Week 17 against the Lions fairly healthy•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week