Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Filling in at middle linebacker
Whitehead is expected to replace Jarrad Davis (concussion) as the starting middle linebacker Sunday against Atlanta, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Already a starter at outside linebacker, Whitehead has piled up 13 tackles and an interception through two weeks while logging 73 percent of the defensive snaps. With an every-down role seemingly in the cards for Week 3, he sneakily profiles as one of the better IDP options in the league, at least temporarily. Whitehead had 132 tackles in 15 games while handling a three-down role last season, but he didn't have any sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries.
